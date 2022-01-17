3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $249,990

Wow! These homes don't come up often. Sunset Ridge has so much to offer including private junior olympic pool, updated clubhouse with outside grilling areas, spectacular mountain views. Two lakes with walking trails, gazebo, picnic areas, fishing, and boating, tennis courts, extensive green spaces, and 1.7 miles of shoreline. Bedford County school district and low county tax rate. There are only twenty eight townhomes in this sub division giving it a more private feel. Home has NEW laminate floors throughout first floor and BRAND NEW CARPET AND PADDING UPSTAIRS!! This home has a large open kitchen, with lots of light throughout. A large open deck over looking the woods in the back providing a lot of privacy. This home shares a private driveway with one other home and has an oversized one car garage. Only two of the townhomes have a garage in this sub division. Beautiful lake views in the front of the home from the living room. Complete w/owners suite w/private bath. Don't wait.