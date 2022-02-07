 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $250,000

Open House Sunday 2/6 from 2-4. Beautiful townhome in the very sought after Farmington community. This home has a wide open floor plan on the first floor with lots of space to entertain all your friends with a spacious kitchen, dining area, half bath and living room that leads out to the back patio. Upstairs has an amazing master suite with tall ceilings and a walk in closet. The additional two bedrooms share a full bathroom. The laundry closet is conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. This unit comes with two parking spaces with additional guest parking near by.

