Open House Sunday 2/6 from 2-4. Beautiful townhome in the very sought after Farmington community. This home has a wide open floor plan on the first floor with lots of space to entertain all your friends with a spacious kitchen, dining area, half bath and living room that leads out to the back patio. Upstairs has an amazing master suite with tall ceilings and a walk in closet. The additional two bedrooms share a full bathroom. The laundry closet is conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. This unit comes with two parking spaces with additional guest parking near by.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant seems to have reached its peak in the Lynchburg region, prompting Centra to ame…
Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.