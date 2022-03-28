 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $259,900

CANCELLED - Open house is now Cancelled - Rare Find!!! Gorgeous Townhome with Garage in Farmington for under $260,000! Features an open concept, Stainless Steel appliances, fully fenced in back patio - perfect for privacy and pets! This won't last long! Schedule a showing today!

