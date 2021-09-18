 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $264,000

3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $264,000

3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $264,000

Townhome in Farmington featuring 3 large bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with 1800 square feet and a 1 car garage. Main level features family room, a huge kitchen with a large island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom white cabinetry with soft close drawers and a breakfast area. Separate laundry room/ mud room and a half bath. Upstairs features the large master suite with a generous walk in closet and ensuite bath with a double sink vanity. Two other good size bedrooms and additional bath with a dual sink vanity. Outside has a nice welcoming front porch, and the back features a great patio with a storage room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert