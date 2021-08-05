 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $269,900
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 1/2 bath END UNIT TH in Farmington. Offering 1770 sq ft of care free living at it's best. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, eat in dining area and a patio for summer BBQ or fall Smores. Main level offers a separate laundry area. Level 2 hosts the Owner's Suite Retreat w/ a over-size Walk-in Closet & en suite bath w/ a double sink vanity. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. Attached Storage Building included! HOA covers Landscaping, trash, Snow removal & Farmington Clubhouse, Movie Theater and Gym access. Enjoy Maintenance free living at its best!

