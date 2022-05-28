First Time on the Market! Beautiful Move-In Ready Main Level Living One Owner home in the Brookville School District! 58 Little Ryan Lane offers the rare combination of convenience, quiet, & a newer construction Main Level Living home with an attached 2 car garage, all with county schools and low taxes for under $300,000! Open concept floor plan with over 1,400 sq. feet all on one level! Beautiful laminate flooring in living room, dining areas, kitchen and hall. Nice kitchen w/ bar area for extra seating & plenty of cabinetry and counter space, plus a pantry and large laundry for extra storage! 3 generous sized bedrooms including master suite with 11 ft. wide master walk-in closet and private full bath. Spacious garage includes pull down attic steps with extra overhead storage. No maintenance vinyl and stacked stone to grade exterior. Nice usable lot w/ mature landscaping! Tucked away but convenient to everything! Driveway sealed 2018. Comcast & Shentel high speed internet. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A violent storm Friday morning destroyed or damaged numerous structures and downed trees and power lines in a roughly 2.4-square mile area of …
A large-scale mixed-use development consisting of an apartment building with more than 100 units and other housing, including townhomes, patio…
A Lynchburg police lieutenant was charged Tuesday with one count of trespassing and one count of assault and battery, the Lynchburg Police Dep…
A Pennsylvania man was killed Sunday when he slipped and fell at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, authorities said.
New lofts, financial planning business soon moving into renovated historic downtown Lynchburg building
What once was the Hancock Motor Company, at 305 6th St. in downtown Lynchburg, soon will be home to 20 luxury apartments plus office space.
A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years behind bars in connection with an attempted murder-for-hire case for trying to kill a woma…
Rustburg shortstop and pitcher Kyle Fields has been named Seminole District player of the year after a scorching regular season at the plate a…
Former Bedford County slave dwelling added to list of endangered sites as owners continue preservation work
Ivy Cliff plantation in Forest, founded as Otter Hills in about 1772, possibly consisted of roughly 3,400 acres at its peak – the exact original expanse is uncertain, according to the owners, who are still researching the history of the property – and the plantation originally had an estimated seven to 11 slave cabins. Only one remains standing today.
That remaining cabin made it onto Preservation Virginia’s 2022 most endangered places list.
A Lynchburg man died after he was shot in the head at Shalom Apartments early Sunday morning, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news …
The 200-acre site, purchased for $100 million, would include retail, a large amphitheater and the team's headquarters and practice fields.