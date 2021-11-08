Great home in a great Forest neighborhood. You MUST SEE 3-D TOUR, and floor plan! This home offers plenty of space with finished areas on all three levels. Circular driveway leads to lovely, expansive front porch, cozy screened porch overlooking the back yard, and fabulous deck for grilling and dining as if you're in a tree house. Step inside to pretty entry foyer, and huge living room ideal for guests and family to relax and enjoy good conversation. Kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and counter space. Main level master is lovely with nice bath, and large closet. Second level boast two very large bedroom, full bath, and lots of storage. Terrace level features huge family room as spacious as the living room on the main level, laundry, workshop (could be office, has a window for natural light), and garage. You'll love the yard with mature trees, and the pool, tennis courts. Such a cute home in sought-after Lake Vista, priced to sell, and so convenient. Your new address?
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $282,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and arson in the November 2020 killing of his girlfriend in which he…
A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands from two elderly women she was working for.
A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed a Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
- Updated
Liberty was one of four schools to receive an invitation Wednesday from Conference USA. The other schools are New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following an afternoon crash on…
A bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with driving a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and …
The trophy made its way through the arms of Liberty Christian players until it was finally seized by Gideon Davidson.