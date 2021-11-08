3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $282,500

 Skip to main content
Great home in a great Forest neighborhood. You MUST SEE 3-D TOUR, and floor plan! This home offers plenty of space with finished areas on all three levels. Circular driveway leads to lovely, expansive front porch, cozy screened porch overlooking the back yard, and fabulous deck for grilling and dining as if you're in a tree house. Step inside to pretty entry foyer, and huge living room ideal for guests and family to relax and enjoy good conversation. Kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and counter space. Main level master is lovely with nice bath, and large closet. Second level boast two very large bedroom, full bath, and lots of storage. Terrace level features huge family room as spacious as the living room on the main level, laundry, workshop (could be office, has a window for natural light), and garage. You'll love the yard with mature trees, and the pool, tennis courts. Such a cute home in sought-after Lake Vista, priced to sell, and so convenient. Your new address?

