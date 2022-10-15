3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $284,900

Gorgeous 2020 built one owner End Unit townhome in Farmington! Perfectly situated in a unique end unit position at the back of The Townes at Farmington, 1158 Commonwealth Circle offers the rare combination of maintenance free townhome living with yard space & privacy! Step inside and you'll find a welcoming foyer with drop zone, a spacious open floor plan with 9' ceilings, a large fully equipped kitchen with upgraded quartz counters, tiled backsplash, pantry, stainless steel appliances and center island, convenient half bath, an ample dining area & an airy 20x17 living room with lots of natural lighting & access to the back patio overlooking woods. Upstairs you'll find 3 good sized bedrooms including primary with private full bathroom with ceramic tile floors & upgraded quartz double vanity. Upstairs carpet was upgraded to higher quality with extra thick padding & you can feel the difference! Attached storage closet on back patio. Shentel internet with LUMOS fiber recently installed!