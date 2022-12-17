 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $284,900

If you are looking for a townhouse in the Forest area look no further! Gorgeous, move-in ready and like brand-new inside! The entryway has a bench seat for you to sit down and remove your shoes, then head on in and drop your items on the built-in drop zone a little farther down the hallway. This spacious freshly painted townhouse has tons of recessed lighting on the main level and since it's an end-unit there are plenty windows to let in that natural light. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space, tile backsplash with quartz countertops and there is even a double door pantry. There is a nice size island in the kitchen which adds tons of extra counter space. Between the kitchen and living room is a separate dining area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with the master bedroom having its own bathroom with a double vanity. No need to go up and down stairs to do your laundry. It's conveniently located on the 2nd floor and the washer and dryer are included.

