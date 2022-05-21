3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $287,900

First Time on the Market! Beautiful Move-In Ready Main Level Living One Owner home in the Brookville School District! 58 Little Ryan Lane offers the rare combination of convenience, quiet, & a newer construction Main Level Living home with an attached 2 car garage, all with county schools and low taxes for under $300,000! Open concept floor plan with over 1,400 sq. feet all on one level! Beautiful laminate flooring in living room, dining areas, kitchen and hall. Nice kitchen w/ bar area for extra seating & plenty of cabinetry and counter space, plus a pantry and large laundry for extra storage! 3 generous sized bedrooms including master suite with 11 ft. wide master walk-in closet and private full bath. Spacious garage includes pull down attic steps with extra overhead storage. No maintenance vinyl and stacked stone to grade exterior. Nice usable lot w/ mature landscaping! Tucked away but convenient to everything! Driveway sealed 2018. Comcast & Shentel high speed internet. Call today!