3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $289,900

View 3D Tour! Tucked away in Forest, 219 Shady Oak Lane is nestled into a quiet neighborhood while still only being a couple minutes away from shopping and dining. Walking into this main level ranch, you are greeted with high, beamed ceilings in the open living area complete with a beautiful brick fireplace. Off of the living room find your dining room and kitchen with brand new cabinets and direct access to an enclosed sun room, perfect for entertaining on cooler nights. Find a spacious master bedroom with natural light pouring in complete with walk-in closet and full bath! Concluding the main level are two additional bedrooms, as well as another full bathroom. Downstairs, enjoy the possibilities of an open, finished basement with its own wood-burning fireplace, separate laundry room, and unfinished storage room. Concluding this property is a spacious backyard and two car detached garage on your nearly half an acre lot!