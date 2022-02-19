 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $295,000

Beautiful 1,800 Sq Ft townhome in the desirable area of Farmington! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1 car garage. Inside, find a welcoming living room, huge kitchen with custom cabinetry and large kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & pantry. Eat-in dining area & back grilling patio for summer BBQ's. Main level also features a separate laundry room with a built-in drop zone off the garage & a powder room. Level 2 hosts the owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet & ensuite bath with a double sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms & full bath. Outdoor patio includes an attached storage building. HOA covers Landscaping, trash, snow removal & Farmington clubhouse, movie theater and gym access. Enjoy Maintenance free living at its best!

