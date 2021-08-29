3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $299,000

This home has a great location in Forest with Bedford County Schools. It is located right off 221 that is convenient to food and shopping. It is in excellent condition and very well maintained home with beautiful landscaping and mature trees and flowers. You can enjoy over an acre lot with a leveled back yard space and a circular drive in the front. This home has a ring video doorbell along with a video camera floodlight at the basement door. There is also an installed security system so you are prepared with many safety features. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and a half bath located in the unfinished basement area. There is room to finish more living space in the basement along with a space for a storm shelter and a workshop area for tools. Upstairs has an added sunroom that includes main level laundry if desired. The sunroom can also be used as an office, playroom, or a school room for virtual learning.