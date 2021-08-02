3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $299,900

Ranch in Campbell County right off Timberlake Rd on Waterlick Rd. Almost 2400 SFF on the main level. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths. Huge rooms! 17 X 28 Living room, 30 X 20 Rec room, and 19 X 13 Formal Dining Room. If used as Commerical, it could be divided easily into two or more professional offices. Great rental income potential. Seven or more rooms that could be offices or reception areas. and in such a great location. Fenced in backyard. Low Taxes. Zoned Business - General Commercial, but can be used as Residential now.