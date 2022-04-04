RARE FIND!!! Home in Forest with a huge 40 X 30 FOUR car detached garage, with finishable loft area above! ***OPEN HOUSE FROM 2-4PM Sunday*** This house is absolutely adorable with a wrap around porch, gorgeous exposed wood beams and cozy fireplace in the living area! Even better, the home owner has taken care of everything for you! House includes: 2021 ROOF, 2020 HVAC, 2019 Granite Countertops, 2017 Water Heater, and 2010 Detached Garage. The wrap around porch leads to large upper and lower deck to overlook one of the bigger yards in the neighborhood and includes screened in porch with a hot tub! You don't want to miss this one! Schedule a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $299,900
