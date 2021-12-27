 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $299,950

Welcome to the most inviting Cape Cod! When you walk in, it feels like home. Located on a corner lot with a convenient circular drive. This home features a very spacious main level master with a stunning renovated bath! Other attractive features include, new architectural roof (2019), new heat pump (2021), and new water heater (2019). Centrally located in Forest, this is the home you've been waiting for!

