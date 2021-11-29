Absolutely beautiful two-story in convenient Summerfield neighborhood just off Bellevue Road in New London, convenient to LU, downtown Lynchburg, golf nearby. From the double concrete driveway to the relaxing front porch, large rear deck, extra moldings, you'll quickly appreciate the floor plan and lifestyle. Step inside to lovely wood floors, large rooms, lovely lighting, and the feel of home. Fabulous kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile backspash, and open to the main level den with gas fireplace, the perfect spot to entertain while preparing and serving meals. Formal living room, dining room/office. Second level boasts large, pampering master, his/hers closets, double vanity, a wonderful retreat! Two other generous sized bedrooms, and full bath. Lower level unfinished? NO, the lower level awaits with huge family room/game room, WITH full bath, unfinished storage room too. Such a great home at a great price! WOW!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $309,900
