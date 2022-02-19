Like new townhouse in Forest! 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with garage. Lovely walking neighborhood with sidewalks. Beautiful kitchen and deck with privacy in the back. Full, unfinished basement ready to be made into whatever you like! Call today to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $315,000
