Almost New Luxury Townhouse located within Farmington at Forest! This home includes a community clubhouse with gathering space and private gym! Optional Jr Olympic & Kiddie Pool for a yearly fee! Wonderful neighborhood with tons of walking trails, common areas and convenient to schools, shopping, medical, and great Forest Restaurants! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with attached garage offers a main level laundry room off of the kitchen, large spacious eat in kitchen with patio off French doors and a brand new fenced in yard!. Great size bedrooms and lots of closet space. HOA includes landscaping, trash pick up, gym membership, and snow removal! Very close to Ivy Hill golf course, tennis, pickle-ball and more! This end unit features 1770 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 1 car garage. Inside provides a HUGE 17X14 kitchen boasts custom cabinetry with large kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, & pantry. Eat-in dining area & back grilling patio for summer BBQ!