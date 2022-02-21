3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,900

So you love the sight and sound of water nearby, watching the ducks swim on the lake? Drive onto your brick paved driveway HOME and Well...it's at your service from the open deck, to your screened porch, OR sitting inside with the view of it all! This 3 bedroom, one of them on the main level as the master suite with whirlpool tub & shower, and two upstairs for added privacy, 2 1/2 bath, lake front home is open with contemporary flare! The laundry room is on the main level for easy access. The kitchen, and formal dining room are spacious. The two car detached garage has easy access to your front door, and adds enhancement along with the structure of the home. You have a walk up attic in the garage for storage. The home is priced to reflect the cosmetic needs. If it were move in ready, you would surely pay more...but has been prepped for easy access to get your choice of flooring, and other cosmetics to your liking.