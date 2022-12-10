3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $319,900

Well maintained end unit townhome in the Jefferson Forest School District. Located in the Farmington subdivision, this townhome is conveniently located minutes from schools, shopping and restaurants in the Forest area. The main level includes an open floor plan, well appointed kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances, great room with fireplace, main level primary suite with ensuite bath and large walk-in closet, and a 2 car garage. Features of the second floor include 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared bath, loft area, and laundry closet. The exterior of the home offers a covered front porch, back patio and concrete driveway. In addition, this home has the benefits of the great amenities offered in the Farmington neighborhood including sidewalks, club house and the neighborhood pool (additional pool membership required). Call today to schedule your private showing.