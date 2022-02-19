Farmington's newest floor plan offering with a totally unique design-The Porches. Each individually crafted front porch opens to an acreage front yard for your enjoyment!! These wide front porches are reminiscent of a time and era where neighbors visited in the evenings and families hung out on their front porch!! This 4 level split home offers a truly unique design with an oversized garage and large custom drop zone. Entering from the front porch, an open main living space greets you. The owner's suite is just a few steps away with a separate dedicated home office or nursery and a powder room for guests. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom and large shared bath and laundry closet complete the uppermost level. White cabinets and granite countertops are a builder standard. Enjoy maintenance free living with access to the community clubhouse and gym!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $324,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November …
Now under its fifth round of ownership, the iconic and well-known Yellow Submarine is back open for a business after a five-month hiatus.
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
One man died after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Campbell County that authorities say was accidentally caused by an electrical issue.
Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors remains divided over the county’s participation in a joint Amherst-Nelson Agriculture Center.
Junior guard Sebastian Akins led the way with 20 points, Landon Etzel added 17 and the Bulldogs held off a fourth-quarter Hilltoppers surge to head into region play on a positive note.
BEDFORD — A jury on Monday found a member of the MS-13 gang guilty of aggravated murder while committing abduction for financial benefit in th…
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man who was charged with sex crimes against a minor last year pleaded guilty Thursday in Campbell County Circuit Court.