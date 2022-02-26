 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $324,500

Farmington's newest floor plan offering with a totally unique design-The Porches. Each individually crafted front porch opens to an acreage front yard for your enjoyment!! These wide front porches are reminiscent of a time and era where neighbors visited in the evenings and families hung out on their front porch!! This 4 level split home offers a truly unique design with an oversized garage and large custom drop zone. Entering from the front porch, an open main living space greets you. The owner's suite is just a few steps away with a separate dedicated home office or nursery and a powder room for guests. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom and large shared bath and laundry closet complete the uppermost level. White cabinets and granite countertops are a builder standard. Enjoy maintenance free living with access to the community clubhouse and gym!

