Farmington's newest floor plan offering with a totally unique design-The Porches. Each individually crafted front porch opens to an acreage front yard for your enjoyment!! These wide front porches are reminiscent of a time and era where neighbors visited in the evenings and families hung out on their front porch!! This 4 level split home offers a truly unique design with an oversized garage and large custom drop zone. Entering from the front porch, an open main living space greets you. The owner's suite is just a few steps away with a separate dedicated home office or nursery and a powder room for guests. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom and large shared bath and laundry closet complete the uppermost level. White cabinets and granite countertops are a builder standard. Enjoy maintenance free living with access to the community clubhouse and gym!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $324,500
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
An Altavista woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
If a house is supposed to reflect its owner, then 1371 Rivermont Avenue is a perfect reflection of owner Martha Ballou.
A new food truck selling savory, concession-style foods is opening March 18 at the BackYard off U.S. 221 near Kroger in Forest.
Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.
Virginia Senate budget sweetens teacher, state worker pay, House lowers raise; split on size of tax cuts
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.
An Appomattox man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in the September 2020 killing of a pregnant Lynchburg woman, according to…
Bold branding: Jawansa Hall pushes the limits and was pioneer in bending rules with graphic design, marketing
Branding didn’t become a buzzword in Lynchburg until about 2014, said Jawansa Hall, owner of Blackwater Branding. Because of that, he’s spent …