3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $325,000

She planned it out to perfection~ and her hubby happily built it for her: 1872 sf on the main level so they could age out in it, with the kids bedrooms upstairs and the family room downstairs. The kitchen is exceptionally wonderful and extremely efficient with pantry closet, tons of beautiful (pullout) cabinets, carrara marble backsplash and lots of granite worktops, the ideal space for a table in front of a picture window to gaze at the spacious, pretty back yard + the laundry with closet, cabinet, ironing board is here. Atrium pocket doors to large LR and DR~ with a linen closet to hang tablecloths! A cozy den with built-ins and a frpl off the screen porch. She was ahead of her time with ensuite main floor Master BR and W-I closet! Upstairs each of 2 bedrooms is a double room~ siblings can sleep in one and play in the other per side! Downstairs is split between a huge easy to finish storage/workshop space and a huge very comfy family room with frpl, kitchenette and door to back yard.