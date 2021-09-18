Step into luxury in this well appointed townhome in Farmington at Forest! Welcoming open foyer with coat rack and shoe bench leads to arched high entry hallway. Impressive kitchen, modern cabinetry with high end granite and large working island invites family and guests to join in meals and projects. Beautiful dining area is open to screened porch and grilling patio. Great room has ample room for large furniture and furnishings. Large wide stairs leads to master bedroom that will easily accommodate a king-sized bed with room to spare, walk-in closet that will not cause any spare-sharing negotiations and an elite bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry are on this floor. Garage is now being used as a man cave but easily converted back to its intended use. Additional storage room off garage. Features additional storage in attic and custom blinds.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $325,000
