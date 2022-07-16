3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $326,900

Maintenance free living at its finest at this beautiful end unit townhome in Farmington at Forest! Inside provides a spacious kitchen boasting custom cabinetry with large kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, & pantry. Eat-in dining area & back grilling patio off of the kitchen providing additional entertainment space. Main level also features a large living room, separate laundry room with drop zone & powder room. Upstairs hosts the primary suite with a generous walk-in closet & ensuite bath with a double sink vanity with quartz countertops, tiled shower & tub. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath conclude the home. Attached Storage Building included on the back patio!