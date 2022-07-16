 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $327,500

3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $327,500

Beautiful end unit townhome on a quiet street in Farmington. Nicely landcaped, and well-appointed, better than new, lovely floors, neutral paint, and upscale lighting. Enjoy morning coffee on the cozy front porch and watch the sun come up. Step inside to elegance, and spacious floorplan with great room open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Fabulous kitchen with center island, light, bright, and stainless appliances. Dinner on the deck will be ideal with plenty of space to grill. Second level boasts huge en-suite master, nice walk-in closet, and am with pampering bath. Two other bedrooms with spacious closets, plus full bath, and laundry room complete the second level. Fabulous and concenient neighborhood ideal for walking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert