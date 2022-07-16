Beautiful end unit townhome on a quiet street in Farmington. Nicely landcaped, and well-appointed, better than new, lovely floors, neutral paint, and upscale lighting. Enjoy morning coffee on the cozy front porch and watch the sun come up. Step inside to elegance, and spacious floorplan with great room open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Fabulous kitchen with center island, light, bright, and stainless appliances. Dinner on the deck will be ideal with plenty of space to grill. Second level boasts huge en-suite master, nice walk-in closet, and am with pampering bath. Two other bedrooms with spacious closets, plus full bath, and laundry room complete the second level. Fabulous and concenient neighborhood ideal for walking.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $327,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday at Dollar General on Boonsboro Road.
Damage caused by fireworks set off on public property over the July 4 weekend will cost thousands of taxpayers’ dollars to repair, the Lynchbu…
The building that most recently was used as a Country Cookin restaurant for 18 years on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights is being torn down.
'It's been a life mission for me': Madison Heights Youth Baseball's Adams reflects on years of service
If the Madison Heights Youth Baseball Complex best describes Amherst County’s field of dreams, one of the key dreamers is Ronnie Adams.
A new women’s clothing store opened Thursday at River Ridge mall.
Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar General on the corner of Boonsboro and …
The ocean is several hours away, but any Lynchburg-area beach lover can find a home away from home at Bennie’s Seafood and Oyster House in Mad…
Nine plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit in federal court that argues three leaders within the Amherst County-based Monacan Indian Nation acted un…
Almost every day, Wyatt Childress can be found in his backyard swinging his rope, lassoing calf dummies and listening to rap music.
Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $10.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants, and a portion of…