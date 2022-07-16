3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $327,500

Beautiful end unit townhome on a quiet street in Farmington. Nicely landcaped, and well-appointed, better than new, lovely floors, neutral paint, and upscale lighting. Enjoy morning coffee on the cozy front porch and watch the sun come up. Step inside to elegance, and spacious floorplan with great room open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Fabulous kitchen with center island, light, bright, and stainless appliances. Dinner on the deck will be ideal with plenty of space to grill. Second level boasts huge en-suite master, nice walk-in closet, and am with pampering bath. Two other bedrooms with spacious closets, plus full bath, and laundry room complete the second level. Fabulous and concenient neighborhood ideal for walking.