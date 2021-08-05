3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $327,900

*Active/Contingent w 48 hour Home to Sell Contingency. Bring offers! Beautiful 1-year old, One Level Home with Spacious 2-Car Garage in Convenient Location! If you are looking for a fabulous home in a hot area, you will LOVE 258 Timber Ridge Drive. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with an abundance of green space, you will enjoy taking walks & riding bikes. Location is convenient to both Forest and Timberlake restaurants, shopping, schools, and more. Spacious 2-car garage. Open floor plan is inviting and elegant. Kitchen and breakfast area provide plenty of counter & cabinet space. Newly added shelving maximizes living areas and useable storage throughout. Great room provides abundant natural lighting PLUS a cozy gas fireplace with vent-free gas logs. Large back deck is partially covered and perfect for cookouts & gathering. Rocking chair front porch. Yard is level with professional landscaping. Master bedroom boasts fabulous walk-in closet and beautiful, modern, private bath.