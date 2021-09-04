 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $331,900

Wonderful townhome with so much flare and custom features you will not want to miss! One car garage, covered entry area, rear covered porch for relaxing evenings enjoying the private area behind this home! Gracious entry foyer. Open great room houses the living area, dining and kitchen spaces, sure to please! Custom ceramic back splash, island, double oven, microwave, dishwasher. Lovely floor coverings enhance the great room with gas log fireplace, surrounded by built-ins. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms, an anticipated master suite with walk-in closet & luxurious bath featuring a walk-in ceramic shower, double basin vanity and water closet. Lovely guest full bath and a separate laundry room with quality features as well accented by ceramic flooring. Immaculate like-new condition!

