3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $349,000

Come see the spectacular views from this great home with easy living, all on one level. This home has it all! Master en-suite is super special with private picture windows looking directly at the Blue Ridge Mountains. The vaulted ceiling & the door that opens directly onto the covered patio add additional charm. The walk in closet, soaking tub, double vanities, separate shower & private toilet room complete this perfect master suite. The split bedroom design offers 2 additional bedrooms with their own bath. The open concept great room, with a beautiful stone fireplace & built in wall shelf, adjoin the kitchen with bar seating & tons of cabinets & granite counter space. The lovely dining area has a beautiful view & walks out onto the covered patio. A separate office allows for working from home. A 2 car garage, mud/laundry room; 1.42 acres, new heat pump, new hot water heater, all brick, great neighborhood & priced to sell are just a few more additional reasons to come take a look!

