3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $349,900

Better then New and priced to Sell! Main level living in convenient Forest neighborhood offering gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountain views off stamped concrete rocking chair front porch! Spilt 3-bedroom floor plan and handicap friendly, you will love the arched foyer & hardwood floors throughout (no carpet). Open great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate dining room; huge eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances and custom eat-at breakfast bar. Owners' bedroom suite offers en-suite bath featuring tiled walk-in shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Two Additional bedrooms and full bath. You will appreciate the 2-car garage with double storage closets, pull down attic access, extended driveway for convenient additional parking, 2 storage sheds. Enjoy outdoor living with screened porch and new stamped concrete patio (plenty of space for a firepit) and built-in seating. This home has so much to offer!