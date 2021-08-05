 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $359,900
If you are looking for privacy and serenity, you will find this on a private road off Cottontown Road. With 5 acres of woods that contains trails and a stream, you will be entertained by the abundant wildlife, beautifully landscaped yard, and pond view. This home was built in 2018, has a screened-in porch with open deck, open living and kitchen areas, and has a full, unfinished walk-out basement for future expansion. It is move-in ready and is all main level living. In addition, this home has high-speed internet and is in the Bedford County school district.

