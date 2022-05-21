3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $364,900

Welcome Home to Ivalace, adjoining Ivy Hill Golf Course. Maintenance free living One-Level Town Home in Forest! The spacious, Open Floor Plan offers plenty of room for entertaining family & friends. The beautiful, modern kitchen boasts Marble Countertops and a Wine Cooler. Enjoy the Gorgeous Mountain Views from your Owners Suite and private patio, while roasting marshmallows and listening to music at the Fire Pit! Finally, enjoy life to its fullest without a care in the world; call for your private tour today!