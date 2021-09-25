Gorgeous new construction home in Bedford county! This house features a split bedroom open floor plan designed to give privacy to the master suite. Kitchen will have white shaker style cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The large covered porch on the rear of the house will be a great place to relax and enjoy the secluded feeling of this lot. This house also has a two car garage that could fit multiple vehicles and still have extra space for storage. Owner/ agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
A Concord woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
When Lynchburg City Schools decided to move the annual Jug Bowl football game from its traditional Friday night slot to Saturday afternoon, it effectively told the football teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage this: Buzz Off.
Jaylin Belford became the latest Liberty Christian football player to receive a Division I offer over the weekend when North Carolina offered the 5-foot-9 senior receiver and cornerback a preferred walk-on spot.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
Fatal Bedford County crash triggers 10 more years in prison for man with prior conviction for slaying in 2001
A DUI manslaughter crash last year in Bedford County has now led to a Roanoke man getting 10 years of a previously suspended sentence added to his prison time.
Evidence on a phone belonging to a Gretna man charged with murder from a shooting late last month indicates he’s a gang member, investigators said at his bond hearing on Tuesday.
Lynchburg police investigating Saturday morning shooting
A woman has filed a $75 million lawsuit against two Bedford County-based nonprofits and their president, claiming he repeatedly sexually abuse…
After 70 years of celebration, Altavista’s Uncle Billy’s Day Festival was forced to cancel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in June of 202…