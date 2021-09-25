 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $364,900

Gorgeous new construction home in Bedford county! This house features a split bedroom open floor plan designed to give privacy to the master suite. Kitchen will have white shaker style cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The large covered porch on the rear of the house will be a great place to relax and enjoy the secluded feeling of this lot. This house also has a two car garage that could fit multiple vehicles and still have extra space for storage. Owner/ agent.

