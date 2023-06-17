Adorable newer build cape cod with large lot that new owner can add a garage, or lot can be subdivided and developed! High-end finishes, hardwood, tile, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, main level bedroom, spacious bedrooms, each bedroom with its own walk-in closet, lots of storage, main level laundry, unfinished and partitioned walkout basement with rough-in for bathroom and ready to expand for more living space, water softener system, quiet neighborhood, and Forest schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $365,000
