3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $374,900

New construction in a great location in the Brookville School district, sitting on a cul-de-sac lot. Main level features a rocking chair front porch that opens up into a beautiful foyer with open floor plan between the kitchen, living room, and dining area. An attached two car garage just off the kitchen along with pull down attic access for storage. Kitchen just had cabinets installed. The master suite is spacious with a full en-suite and walk-in closet. Upstairs includes another two bedrooms with a shared bath on the hall. Large lot and back yard perfect for fencing in for the kids and pets to play.

