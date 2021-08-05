3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $379,000

Forest, Virginia's Newest Runk & Pratt Luxury Golf Course Community, Ivalace by the Greens offers maintenance free living and beautiful views of Ivy Hill Golf Course and Ivy Lake. These open concept, attached single family homes offer 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, with an additional 2nd story loft - Main level living at its finest! Each of these floor plan feature spacious bedrooms, abundant storage, upgraded amenities including luxury flooring, granite counter tops, ceramic tile baths, premium appliance package, 2-Car garage, expansive concrete patio with privacy fence overlooking Ivy Hill Golf Course. Owners Suite features walk-in closet with $1,000 allowance for custom shelving & organization, spa like bath with double vanity and walk-in shower. HOA covers Exterior Maintenance, Grounds Maintenance, Insurance, Road Maintenance, Roof, Snow Removal and Trash Removal. All homes feature upgraded landscaping w/ sod and sprinkler system. *Similar to Photo