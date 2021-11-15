Welcome home to 112 Cedarwood Court. This amazing home sits on private 2.6 acres and is located in sought after Forest area. Desirable open floorplan with vaulted ceilings features hardwood floors, great room with cozy gas logs, 63' built in TV, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and tiled floor and backsplash. The main level offers master suite with private bath with double sinks, huge walk in closet with built in shoe rack, Picture window brings in lots of natural light, 2nd bedroom and another full bath. Head downstairs to yet another living area and the 3rd bedroom and full bath, and a 2 car garage. Full walkup attic for future expansion. Enjoy your morning coffee on your 30x20 screen in porch overlooking flat backyard with pear and peach trees and is surrounded by a privacy fence. New heat pump last year. This country living is still convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $379,900
