3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $379,900

Beautiful luxury villa in the heart of Forest (Lake Vista/Forest Lakes area, so convenient), immaculate unfinished basement already partitioned with rooms to be finished, or use as storage, main level garage. You'll love the front porch, back covered porch and patio below overlooking the lush back yard backing to woods, mature trees. Step inside to lovely entry foyer, fabulous open floor plan with large living room, fireplace, and luxury built-ins gorgeous flooring, and lighting. Amazing kitchen with marble, stainless-appliances, island, and breakfast area with coffered ceiling. Second level boasts huge en-suite master with pampering master bath, double vanity, tiled shower, walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms, full bath, and sitting area ideal for today's home office. Basement is ready to be finished with game room, bedroom, and abundance of storage space, patio. You'll love this beautiful town home ... immaculate, move-in ready. One bedroom used as office with murphy bed.