Adorable newer build cape cod with large lot that new owner can add a garage, or lot can be subdivided and developed! High-end finishes, hardwood, tile, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, main level bedroom, spacious bedrooms, each bedroom with its own walk-in closet, lots of storage, main level laundry, unfinished and partitioned walkout basement with rough-in for bathroom and ready to expand for more living space, water softener system, quiet neighborhood, and Forest schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $381,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Lynchburg is set to welcome a new addition to its vibrant culinary scene with the opening of El Mariachi Restaurant and Cafe, a Mexic…
The plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., based in Florida.
Some 3,300 Centra patients were mailed a letter late last week that was sent in error, according to a Centra Health news release.
Under gray, overcast skies at Lynchburg City Stadium on Sunday morning, Heritage High School Principal Tim Beatty slipped on a pair of sunglas…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.