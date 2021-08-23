You will love your newly renovated Farmhouse! Absolutely Everything has been beautifully remodeled and every single detail thought out! Just a few of the many surprises that await you are the floating shelving in the kitchen, ship lap details in the newly tiled baths, right up to the crystal door knobs adding a touch of elegance to each room. After a long day, retreat to your Spa Oasis which is conveniently tucked away in the master bath! To top it off, this home has a brand new paved drive on 1.73 private acres backing up to a year round creek! Everything is newly replaced or brand new. The roof, water heater, windows, & HVAC 2011. Everything else is brand new from the siding, windows, kitchen remodel, leafless gutters, landscaping, shiplap accents, new paint, brand new bathrooms, lighting, & hardware ! All this in the Beautiful Ivy Hill Community...Rolling Hills, Golf, Pool & Tennis! Schools, medical, shopping, and dining are minutes away from your private retreat!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $384,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through July.
Four school divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium i…
Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week.
Two local developers are planning lofts for the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building and hope to start renovations on the historic bu…
After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.
When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.
Three weeks in, Lynchburg's new city manager said he's still using a GPS to get around town, but he knows his way to and from work — and that's a start.
The first week of school in Lynchburg City Schools has proved challenging for its understaffed transportation department.
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."