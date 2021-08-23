3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $384,500

 Skip to main content
You will love your newly renovated Farmhouse! Absolutely Everything has been beautifully remodeled and every single detail thought out! Just a few of the many surprises that await you are the floating shelving in the kitchen, ship lap details in the newly tiled baths, right up to the crystal door knobs adding a touch of elegance to each room. After a long day, retreat to your Spa Oasis which is conveniently tucked away in the master bath! To top it off, this home has a brand new paved drive on 1.73 private acres backing up to a year round creek! Everything is newly replaced or brand new. The roof, water heater, windows, & HVAC 2011. Everything else is brand new from the siding, windows, kitchen remodel, leafless gutters, landscaping, shiplap accents, new paint, brand new bathrooms, lighting, & hardware ! All this in the Beautiful Ivy Hill Community...Rolling Hills, Golf, Pool & Tennis! Schools, medical, shopping, and dining are minutes away from your private retreat!

