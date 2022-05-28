 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $389,000

New construction in a great location in the Brookville School district, sitting on a cul-de-sac lot. Main level features a rocking chair front porch that opens up into a beautiful foyer with open floor plan between the kitchen, living room, and dining area. An attached two car garage just off the kitchen along with attic access for storage. The master suite is spacious with a full en-suite and walk-in closet. Upstairs includes another two bedrooms with a shared bath on the hall.

Former Bedford County slave dwelling added to list of endangered sites as owners continue preservation work

Ivy Cliff plantation in Forest, founded as Otter Hills in about 1772, possibly consisted of roughly 3,400 acres at its peak – the exact original expanse is uncertain, according to the owners, who are still researching the history of the property – and the plantation originally had an estimated seven to 11 slave cabins. Only one remains standing today.

That remaining cabin made it onto Preservation Virginia’s 2022 most endangered places list.

