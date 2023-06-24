Welcome to your dream farmhouse retreat! With its inviting farmhouse style and an array of desirable features. Step inside and be captivated by the warmth and coziness of this well-designed home. The kitchen is complete with modern appliances, ample counter space, and stylish cabinetry and an island. Unwind and relax in the tranquil bedrooms, each thoughtfully designed to offer comfort and serenity. The two bathrooms provide convenience and functionality, ensuring that everyone's needs are met. One of the highlights of this property is the wide front porch, perfect for sipping morning coffee. Imagine spending lazy afternoons here, basking in the gentle breeze and embracing the peaceful country one acre lot! Storage space is plentiful, allowing you to keep your home neat and organized. Built in 2020, this home offers the benefits of modern construction ensuring a comfortable and cost-effective living experience. Don't miss out and schedule a tour today!