ABSOLUTELY you will fall in love the minute you drive up and see the manicured and well-kept lawn and the curb appeal of this townhome. This end unit is truly a must see! The open and gracious great room has a gorgeous stone fireplace with gas logs leading to a desired chef's kitchen! The kitchen is loaded with granite and cabinetry enhanced by a huge island with lots of storage. The open dining area looks onto the beautiful screened-in porch! This main level features a half bath and has hardwood flooring leading to the upstairs. There are 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second level. The primary suite's bath has a walk-in shower, double sinks and an enormous walk-in closet. Also on this level is a separate laundry room. The lower level has a finished family room, another full bath, tons of unfnished space and a lower level patio area. The double, concrete drive leads up to an attached garage. This is one immaculate home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $389,900
