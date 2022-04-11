3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $410,500

Forest Charmer on five (5) acres!!! Prime location for this colonial style home just waiting for its new owners. Three bedrooms, plus two huge bonus rooms on third level, three full and one-half baths!! There is an incredible two floor, plus loft unfinished bricked shed that could be finished into an office, workout space, or the coolest playhouse for the kids!! Shed has its own electric and gas running to it also. Shed is also connected to the above ground pool. One brand new HVAC compressor, other HVAC compressOR, well running Trane unit, new water heater, new carpet, new paint (walls), almost all new gorgeous lighting fixtures, two new toilets in half bath and upstairs hallway bath, home is on county water, but also has its own well. If you want acreage and location under $400K then this home is for you!! Don't miss it. So much potential in this home. Say yes to this Woodmont address in Forest and come make this home yours!