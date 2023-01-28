3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $419,900

Welcome home to this beautiful sprawling ranch offering 1950 finished Main Level square feet. Located in highly desired Forest/Bedford County (Home of the Cavaliers) and within minutes to all local Forest Amenities as well as easy access to Major Universities. As you enter the foyer you are immediately taken back by this truly open concept layout. Your well appointed kitchen and spacious Living Room give you plenty of space to entertain. Dine just off the main area in the formal dining room and enjoy getting cozy by the gas FP. Features include granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, a huge island, stainless appliances, and vinyl plank flooring. The Master Suite gives you room to roam, trey ceiling, double closets, and an En Suite w/ double vanities. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms compliment this floor plan. Don't miss the pantry, tiled mud room and laundry room. Attached 2 car garage and partially covered rear deck are cherries on top for this warm and inviting Home. Don't miss it.