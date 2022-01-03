New construction in Jefferson Meadows subdivision. Luxury vinyl plank floors, ceramic tile, and living room fireplace with ship lap surround are just a few of the features you'll find in this home. Large master suite and two bedrooms all on one level. Master bath has a custom shower, soaker tub, and huge walk in closet. Kitchen comes with stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, electric range, and walk in pantry. Large covered porch just off the kitchen is an added bonus. Owner/Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $429,900
