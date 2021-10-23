3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $469,900

 Skip to main content
New Construction, Cul-de-sac Home in Beautiful Jefferson Meadows, Forest's newest premier community! If you've been waiting for the perfect one level basement home to come on the market, your wait is over! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, one level living home has a full walk out basement for storage, a workshop, or space for future expansion! Enter into the open concept floor plan design with a spacious living room opening up to the kitchen and dining room. Tons of natural light! Every detail of this home will be exquisite as in all of CRM Construction homes. Luxury vinyl flooring and ceramic tile throughout the main level, custom woodwork, granite in kitchen/baths, gas cooktop, white ceramic farm house sink with apron, stainless appliances, all top quality features. The main level conveniently offers a master ensuite and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Forest Schools and is conveniently located near dining, medical, shopping, and only 20 minutes to LU! Similar to Photos!

