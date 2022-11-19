3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,900

This gorgeous, like new home is in Mint condition. Custom finishes by the current sellers give this home an elegant and solid feeling. Soaring ceilings in the open great room with stone fireplace, white kitchen with soft touch cabinets and pull out drawers, & dining areas lends itself to a large sense of space. The walk in pantry with coffee bar is a big bonus as well as the laundry room/mudroom with nice storage off of garage. The spacious Main level Master has a trey ceiling and looks out to the beautiful garden with privacy fence. Ensuite bath is glorious with oversized shower, whirlpool tub, double vanities and walk in closet. The upper level boasts a den and two bedrooms both with ensuite baths and one with extra study area. Large walk in attic is perfect for extra storage. The covered patio looks out at the beautifully landscaped yard. The immaculate garage has shelves for additional storage and completes this perfect home.