3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $492,000

Welcome Home to Beautiful Jefferson Meadows! You will love this farm house design home tucked away in a quaint cul-de-sac backing up to nature. If you've been waiting for the perfect home to come on the market, your wait is over! This 3 Bedroom, den/4th bedroom, 2 Bath home is just what you've been looking for. Enter into this one level open concept design with a spacious living room, kitchen and dining room with tons of natural light! Every detail of this home will be exquisite as in all of CRM Construction homes. Luxury vinyl flooring, custom woodwork, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, ceramic tile and stainless appliances are all top quality features. The main level offers a master ensuite as well as two additional main level bedrooms sharing a full bath, with a den or possible 4th bedroom tucked away on the 2nd floor. This home offers Forest Schools & is only a short drive to dining, medical, and shopping! Photos are similar to photo taken from another property built by CRM.